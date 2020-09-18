Hazel Morris
Maynardville - Hazel Louellen Morris, 72, of Maynardville, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on (Tuesday), 15 September 2020. She passed from this mortal coil at her family home in Maynardville, Tennessee.
Hazel was born on the 4th day of August, 1948 in Jackson, Kentucky, to Woodrow and Margaret Allen. She was the youngest of six children; Alfred, Wilgus, Philip, Corbett and Mary. She attended Southland Bible College in Kentucky. She later moved to Ohio and met the love of her life, Daniel Morris. They were married on the 20th of November 1970. This year, they would have celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss. Hazel was an Independent Baptist who instilled her love of the Lord in her husband and children. Hazel is survived by her husband; Daniel Morris; children; Mary Ann (Billy) Marks, Miriam (Ben) Kroeker, Mark (Deborah Carr) Morris. Grandchildren; LaCory Gordon, Daniel Gordon, Shane Marks, Andrew Marks, Liam Morris-Carr, Shylah Morris- Carr. Siblings: Wilgus Allen, Phillip Allen, Mary Lefkovitz, and Corbett Allen. She is predeceased by her parents: Woodrow and Margaret Allen; Siblings; Alfred Allen and Raymond Allen.
Visitation will be Monday, 21 September, from 4-7pm EST, Trinity Funeral Home in Maynardville, Tennessee.
Hazel loved God; fiercely defended her family, and lived a generous but humble life. She embraced and epitomized her life's verse; Micah 6:8 "He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do good justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?"
Thank you to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Amedisys Hospice, and all the friends, neighbors, and family who made Hazel's last days comfortable and special for the family.
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Hazel Louellen Morris. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net