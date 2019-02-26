Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Hazel Regenia Singleton

Hazel Regenia Singleton Obituary
Hazel Regenia Singleton

Knoxville, TN

Hazel Regenia Singleton, age 94, of South Knoxville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her home. Hazel attended Young High School. She married Charles Singleton and after raising three children she began working outside the home, Hazel worked various jobs including cafeteria worker at Mooreland Heights Elementary School, warehouse manager at Massey Electric Company, and retired from Baptist Hospital gift shop. She was lifetime member of Vestal United Methodist Church. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Singleton; her parents and 3 siblings. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Dave Clevenger; sons and daughters-in-law, Lynn and Mary Singleton and Bob and Liz Singleton; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, with service to follow at 7:00pm. Jody Hood will be

officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 4401 Sutherland Ave.,for an 11:00am interment service. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to Tennova Hospice, 7447 Andersonville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
