Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Terry Ellis Woods


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Terry Ellis Woods Obituary
Hazel Terry Ellis Woods

Kingston - Mrs. Hazel Terry Ellis Woods, age 99 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. She was born on August 2nd, 1920 in Scott County, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and loved music. She is preceded in death by her parents: Carnelon and Martha Terry; Husbands: Clarence Ellis & Truman Woods; Son: David Lynn Ellis; Step-sons: J.C. Ellis, Daniel Ellis, and Naaman Ellis; Son-in-law: Bob L. Harmon; 7 Brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by:

Son:Roy Frazer Ellis of Unicoi, TN

Daughters:Joyce Ann Ellis Woody (Boyd) of Kingston, TN

Martha Lou Ellis Harmon of Lebanon, Tn

18 Grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren & Great-Great-Grandchildren

Sister:Lillie Glavich of Dade City, FL

Daughter-in-law:Dee Ellis

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 1:00-2:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Dilbert Terry officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Ron Woody officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either the Amedisys Foundation 665 HWY 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 or the . Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Terry Ellis Woods.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now