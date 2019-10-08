|
Hazel Terry Ellis Woods
Kingston - Mrs. Hazel Terry Ellis Woods, age 99 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. She was born on August 2nd, 1920 in Scott County, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and loved music. She is preceded in death by her parents: Carnelon and Martha Terry; Husbands: Clarence Ellis & Truman Woods; Son: David Lynn Ellis; Step-sons: J.C. Ellis, Daniel Ellis, and Naaman Ellis; Son-in-law: Bob L. Harmon; 7 Brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by:
Son:Roy Frazer Ellis of Unicoi, TN
Daughters:Joyce Ann Ellis Woody (Boyd) of Kingston, TN
Martha Lou Ellis Harmon of Lebanon, Tn
18 Grandchildren
Several Great Grandchildren & Great-Great-Grandchildren
Sister:Lillie Glavich of Dade City, FL
Daughter-in-law:Dee Ellis
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 1:00-2:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Dilbert Terry officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Ron Woody officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either the Amedisys Foundation 665 HWY 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 or the . Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Terry Ellis Woods.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019