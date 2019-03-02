Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bearden Banquet Hall
5806 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Heather Martin Blackmon Bailey

Heather Martin Blackmon Bailey Obituary
Heather Martin Blackmon Bailey

Knoxville, TN

Heather Martin Blackmon Bailey, Age 43, of Knoxville, TN entered heaven's gates on February 26, 2019.

Heather was predeceased by her mother, Rita Martin. She is survived by her father, Johnny Martin; her sister, Kimberly Wilson and husband, Chris Wilson; and her 3 daughters, Maria Blackmon, Dylana Bailey, and Miley Bailey. She is also survived by her nephews, Zachary Phillips and Corey Wilson.

Heather spent her recent years caring for her father and 3 daughters. She was a woman of great faith and was loved deeply by all. The family gives everyone who had a positive impact on Heather's life their greatest and warmest gratitude.

A celebration of Heather's life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Bearden Banquet Hall 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
