Helen Ailor Ellis Murphy

Helen Ailor Ellis Murphy

Oak Ridge, TN

Helen Ailor Ellis Murphy, age 96 of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 23, 2019. Helen came to Oak Ridge in the early days of the Manhattan Project where she worked on classified projects at the K-25 plant before moving to the purchasing division that supported all three nuclear facilities (K-25, Y-12 and X-10). She was employed for 34 years and had a wonderful retirement with the love of her life Paul Murphy. She was a loving person, who cherished her family and her close friends. Helen enjoyed

reading, card games, puzzles and taught many people how to cook. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and camping with them was one of her favorite pastimes. It was always a joy for her to cook and share a meal with her family. She was known for her Chocolate Wet Cake which was her

specialty. She especially loved her two grandsons Matthew Edwin Ellis and Brett Daniel Ellis and was so proud of the

families they had created with their wives Robyn and Shona. Those two families created 5 great-granddaughters (Myranda, Jayden, Emory, Abigail and Danielle) that are succeeding

wonderfully in their life pursuits. She will be greatly missed by her beloved son Gary Ellis and his wife Bridgette. Her strong willed personality has been passed on to all of her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Ailor Harmon; her son, Kendall Ray Ellis; first husband, H. Ray Ellis; second husband, Paul Murphy; and special friend, Herman James. Family and friends will gather at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 25th at 10:45am for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The or The in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
