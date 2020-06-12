Helen Ann Patrick
Helen Ann Patrick, formerly of Knoxville, passed away in Nashville, TN.

Devoted faithful member of Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by mother, Jessie Bell Motley; son, Walter Lee Patrick Jr.; sister, Esther "Jean" Smith; brothers, Robert Charles Motley Sr., Gregory "Lavon" Motley.

Survivors, children, Edward Patrick, Travist (Brandy) Patrick, Jason Hinton; daughter, Shana (Michael) Smith Hinton; step-daughter, Janque Coleman; sisters, Regina and Debra Lowery; brothers, Ronald Lowery and Curtis Motley; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Open visitation, 1:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday.

Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Monday at Peace and Goodwill Missionary

Baptist Church; funeral service 3:00 p.m., Rev. John Jordan, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church
