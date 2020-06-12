Helen Ann Patrick, formerly of Knoxville, passed away in Nashville, TN.
Devoted faithful member of Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by mother, Jessie Bell Motley; son, Walter Lee Patrick Jr.; sister, Esther "Jean" Smith; brothers, Robert Charles Motley Sr., Gregory "Lavon" Motley.
Survivors, children, Edward Patrick, Travist (Brandy) Patrick, Jason Hinton; daughter, Shana (Michael) Smith Hinton; step-daughter, Janque Coleman; sisters, Regina and Debra Lowery; brothers, Ronald Lowery and Curtis Motley; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Open visitation, 1:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday.
Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Monday at Peace and Goodwill Missionary
Baptist Church; funeral service 3:00 p.m., Rev. John Jordan, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.