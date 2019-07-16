|
|
Helen Anne Kirkendol
Knoxville - Helen Anne Kirkendol passed away 07/02/2019 at the age of 44. A New Orleans, Louisiana native, she was born on 01/16/1975. She attended Delgado Community College and the University of New Orleans, lived in Edmonton, Alberta Canada for 10 years and finally resided in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Helen brought joy to everyone she knew, loved to make people laugh and feel good about themselves. She never met a stranger. Her childlike spirit made her easy to love.
She leaves behind her parents Paul (Sherrolyn) and Arlene Kirkendol, brother David, sisters Susan Cart (Adam), Erika Weed, and her two nieces, Alex and Meghan Cart. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends, including Jess Capozzi.
A memorial service will be held on July 18th at 7:30 pm at Western Heights Church, 1230 Scott Avenue, Knoxville, 37921. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill Industries, 2041 N. Broadway, Knoxville 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019