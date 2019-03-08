|
|
Helen Beatrice Humphrey
Knoxville, TN
Humphrey, Helen Beatrice age 74, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019. Helen was born January 9, 1945. She was a longtime member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Helen loved going on camping trips and traveling with her family. She enjoyed smoking cigarettes. Helen loved going to church and cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John D. Humphrey of 46 years, and son Johnny Humphrey. She is survived by her special daughters: Sandra (Leo) Smith, Denise Humphrey, Missy Leek, and Kathy Humphrey; special son Jim Humphrey and grandkids: Katelin, Ray Leo, Ray and Autumn and Logan Smith. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BORADWAY CHAPEL, followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service at 7:00 pm officiated Rev. Eddie Smart and Rev. Hank Long. Family and friends will meet Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 2:45 pm for a 3:00 pm
interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019