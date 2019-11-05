|
Helen Coley
Knoxville - Helen Giffin Coley, age 58, of Hackensack, New Jersey went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1st, 2019. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coley; mother, Margaret Rhodes; father, Edward Seaman. Mrs. Coley is survived by daughter, Trisha Seay; son, Jason Thompson; sisters, Carlenea Strader, Ruth Manis, and Kelly Tontodonato; brother, James Rhoades; seven grandchildren. Helen was a dedicated Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Wife, Aunt, and friend to so many people and made a huge impact in many of their lives.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 from 6-7 PM at Galilee Baptist Church, 8622 Pickens Gap Road with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM, with Pastor Dwight Singleton officiating. Helen will be laid to rest at 11AM Friday at New Providence Cemetery in Tellico Plains.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019