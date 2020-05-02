Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Big Toqua Cemetery
Vonore, TN
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Dykes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Dykes Obituary
Helen Dykes

Knoxville - Helen K. Dykes, age 94 of Knoxville, TN., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was a long time active member of Stock Creek Baptist Church. Helen was devoted to her family and treasured all of her time spent with them. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening and outdoor activities. After the passing of her husband, she worked tirelessly for years as an Auxillary and Hospice Volunteer for the East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Eulis Dykes; parents, John and Pearl Kirkland; sisters, Nona Mason, Nell Oakes and brother, Roy Kirkland. Helen is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Thomas, Bobby (Cecilia) Dykes, and Jodie (Mark) Ford; grandchildren, Amy (Jody) King, Angela Fowler, Andy (Hayley) Ford, Rachel Dykes, Katie (Hunter) Lamoureux; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey, William, Jackson King, Bennett Fowler, Emery Ford; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a special note of gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the University of Tennessee Medical Center Nursing Staff and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice. There will be a Graveside Service for the immediate family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:00 AM Big Toqua Cemetery, Vonore, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to East Tennessee , 9050 Executive Park Drive, Ste. A106, Knoxville, TN 37923 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -