|
|
Helen Dykes
Knoxville - Helen K. Dykes, age 94 of Knoxville, TN., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was a long time active member of Stock Creek Baptist Church. Helen was devoted to her family and treasured all of her time spent with them. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening and outdoor activities. After the passing of her husband, she worked tirelessly for years as an Auxillary and Hospice Volunteer for the East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Eulis Dykes; parents, John and Pearl Kirkland; sisters, Nona Mason, Nell Oakes and brother, Roy Kirkland. Helen is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Thomas, Bobby (Cecilia) Dykes, and Jodie (Mark) Ford; grandchildren, Amy (Jody) King, Angela Fowler, Andy (Hayley) Ford, Rachel Dykes, Katie (Hunter) Lamoureux; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey, William, Jackson King, Bennett Fowler, Emery Ford; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a special note of gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the University of Tennessee Medical Center Nursing Staff and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice. There will be a Graveside Service for the immediate family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:00 AM Big Toqua Cemetery, Vonore, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to East Tennessee , 9050 Executive Park Drive, Ste. A106, Knoxville, TN 37923 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 4, 2020