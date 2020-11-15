Helen Elizabeth Wilburn Shipley
Lenoir City - HELEN ELIZABETH WILBURN SHIPLEY, 100, of Lenoir City, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Helen was born 18 July 1920, the first child of James W., Sr. and Effie Kollock Wilburn, founders of J. W. Wilburn Hardware Company. Following her 1938 graduation from Lenoir City High School, Helen attended the Lenoir City Business School. After business school, Helen began working full time at Wilburn Hardware. She was the office manager from 1939 until her semi-retirement in 2002. She still serves on the hardware board of directors. Helen was recognized by Mayor Tony Aikens and the Lenoir City Council on her 100th birthday as the oldest living business woman in Lenoir City. Helen has been a genealogist since 1972. She is a member of the Historical Society of Loudon County, Lenoir Cotton Mill Association, General William Lenoir Chapter of the DAR, First Families of TENNESSEE, Magna Charta Dames and a member of the Trinity Methodist Church. Ralph Edwin Shipley and Helen Wilburn were married 1946, at the Lenoir City Cumberland Presbyterian Church on A Street where Helen had been an active member since her childhood. She was actively involved in the church and the Cumberland Presbyterian Women organization for 70 years. Helen and Ralph were very social people and enjoyed entertaining groups in their home and at the Shipley/Kollock Family Land Heritage Century farm located on Hotchkiss Valley Road East. The farm has been in the Kollock family since 1852. Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Ann Shipley Allen; son, Edwin Shipley and his wife, Gwen; grandchildren; James E. Fox (Jennifer), Sara Fox Rowe (Dennis), Nicholas Shipley (Ashleigh) and Blaire Shipley Burnette (Scottie). Great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Jackson; Sam Rowe; Elisha Fox; Hailey, Sydney and Lettie Burnette; nephews Jim Wilburn III (Phyllis) and Jeff Wilburn (April), and numerous cousins. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Edwin Shipley; parents, James William, Sr. and Effie Kollock Wilburn; brother, J. W. Wilburn, Jr. and wives, Lou and Aldene; nieces, Andee Wilburn Millard and Jane Wilburn Knable. You are welcome to go by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City Wednesday, November 18 to pay respects during their business hours 8am to 8 pm. There will not be a funeral or receiving of friends because of Covid 19 precautions. Helen will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery with only immediate family present. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Lenoir Cotton Mill (Lenoir City Museum) Association, 110 Depot Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Thank you. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com