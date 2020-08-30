1/
Helen Farrar
{ "" }
Helen Farrar

Dandridge - Helen Ward "Pinkie" Farrar, age 93 of Dandridge passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Dandridge First United Methodist Church. She was born in Clinton, TN the daughter of the late James and Alice (Enix) Ward. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. "Toad" Farrar and an infant twin son. Helen and her husband Toad owned and operated Farrar Funeral Home of Dandridge for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing needlepoint and many other crafts. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother she is survived by her daughter, Pam Farrar; sons, Roy E. (Rick) Farrar, III and Jack (Tammie) Farrar; grandchildren, Laura (Cody) Cantrell and Kelly Farrar. Graveside funeral services will be held, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 11:00am at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Chambers officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that a memorial gift be made in her name to the charity of your choice. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 11:00am to 6:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
