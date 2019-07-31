|
Helen Forgety Travis
Knoxville - Helen Forgety Travis, 90, of Knoxville passed away on July 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jefferson County, Tennessee to John and Ollie Forgety on February 25, 1929. Helen was one of the youngest of the nine surviving children of eleven and born at the time of the Great Depression. At the age of 4, following the death of her mother, she was raised on the family farm by her widowed father and older siblings until she moved to Knoxville at age nine to live with her sister Pearl.
Helen was a proud graduate of the Old Knoxville High school. She then married the love of her life, Paul B. Travis, who was a young US Naval Reserve aviator at the end of WWII. They were married for 57 years until his death in 2004. Helen became a devoted Navy wife moving from base to base and raising her three children alone when her husband was at sea. She was a fiercely independent, strong woman who loved her family and many dear friends with all her might. She managed to get her college degree in counseling by attending colleges all across the country finally graduating in California. Along with her family, she returned to Tennessee after Paul's retirement where she earned her master's degree from then Memphis State University with award winning honors. Her career began in Memphis at Les Passees where she worked with children and their families. Helen loved people and especially children. In 1971, Helen and Paul moved to Oak Ridge where they both worked for the Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center. Helen was dedicated to working with children and adults with disabilities to help them find their niche in the world. She moved on to Oak Ridge High School to serve as a vocational guidance counselor for several years until her retirement and was instrumental in helping organize their vocational-technical program. She touched the lives of so many.
After Helen retired, she and Paul were active members of the Knoxville High School reunion classes. She worked tirelessly to help preserve the school and its history through the East Tennessee Foundation. Helen was a remarkable woman, courageous and tenacious in her opinions. She loved life, her country, and her Lord with all her heart. She could talk with anyone (and did!). She never met a stranger. She was an excellent cook and loved to feed people.
She was long-time member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ollie Forgety, her husband Paul B. Travis, her sisters Pearl, Margaret, Willie, Alice, Arta-Faye and her brothers Tommy (Ned), Telford (T), and Howard (Dink). She was also preceded in death by her stepson, Paul B. Klosterman and her grandson Paul William Travis.
She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Anne Travis, Deborah Travis Palatinus (John), and son Paul Barrett Travis (Sue). In addition, she leaves her grandchildren—Tonya Allen Berrier (Roy), Todd Bridges (Kamila), Katy Bridges Reasor (Scott), Carrie Travis Talasek (Mark), Jessica Travis Roberts (John), J. Travis Palatinus (Emily), Andrea Palatinus Myers (Jake), and Teri Lynn Klosterman; Great Grandchildren—Olivia Berrier, Grant Berrier, Dita Bridges, Stella Bridges, Henry Reasor, Sadie Reasor, Elliotte Reasor, Haley Shields, Roman Myers, Xander Palatinus, Kaley Leatherwood, Micah Leatherwood, Hunter Vandenberg, Savana Vandenberg; Great-Great Grandchild—Kamden Montalvo; Many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Special son-in-law Eddie Allen.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Friday, August 2. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019