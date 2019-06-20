Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Washburn - Helen Fousteen Bailey-age 94 of Washburn went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Victor Bailey; son, Charles L. Bailey; parents, Loren and Dollie Helton; brothers, Howard, Earl, Ralph and Billy Wayne Helton.

Survivors: sons, John (Shelia) Bailey; Rick Bailey; daughter-in-law, Judy Bailey; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Logsdon, Steve (Missy) Bailey, Brisha (Randel) Collins, Bradley (Aleshia) Bailey, Laken Bailey; great-grandchildren, Preston Logsdon, Lance, MayKenzie, Addison, Bailey, Lily Bailey and Easten Bailey. Sisters, Pauline Jordan, Christine and Cecil Helton, Iva and Ernest Nicley; brother, Don and Teresa Helton. Several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Brandy Wines and Beverly Webb; and caregiver, Misty Conant.

Funeral service 1 P.M. Friday, June 21, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Epperson, Rev. Tony Williams officiating with music by Jerry Epperson and family. Interment to follow at Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn. Pallbearers: Steven Bailey, Bradley Bailey, Jerry Helton, Ernest Nicley, Preston Logsdon, Lance Bailey. Honorary Pallbearers: Easten Bailey, Joe Nicley, Darrin Wallace, Braxton Sharp, Tony Williams, Jr. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 20 to June 21, 2019
