Knoxville - Helen "Susie" Hackney age 99 of Knoxville, passed away April 8, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Solway Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, William H. Hackney; sons, William E. and Robert L. Hackney' brothers, Frank and Henry Scates. Survived by sons, Albert H. (Betty) Hackney, James F. (Alice) Hackney, Ted A. Hackney and Barry J. Hackney; daughters, Carolyn A. Wright and Becky (Carley) Sweet; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Scates, Emogene Edgemon and Mary Ann Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home. The interment will be private. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
