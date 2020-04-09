Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Helen "Susie" Hackney age 99 of Knoxville, passed away April 8, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Solway Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, William H. Hackney; sons, William E. and Robert L. Hackney' brothers, Frank and Henry Scates. Survived by sons, Albert H. (Betty) Hackney, James F. (Alice) Hackney, Ted A. Hackney and Barry J. Hackney; daughters, Carolyn A. Wright and Becky (Carley) Sweet; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Scates, Emogene Edgemon and Mary Ann Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home. The interment will be private.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
