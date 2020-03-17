|
Dr. Helen Hafford
Knoxville - Dr. Helen Mary Hafford, age 90, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI but grew up in Cantonment, FL where she met Joe Hafford. They moved to Knoxville and after settling and becoming a true Volunteer she went back to college at the young age of 40. Helen then went on to earn her BA, MS, and doctorate from the University of Tennessee, where she worked as an Associate Director of the Energy Environment and Resources Center before her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe and parents, Benjamin Sheehy and Kathleen Collette Sheehy. Helen is survived by her daughter, Maureen Hafford of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter, Karmel Didi of India; several very close friends she loved dearly, and her dog Mr. Darcy.
She had the most beautiful smile and shared it with all around her. Helen sparkled and lit up the darkest day. Her gentle spirit and love are already missed by those who knew her. She was intensely loyal and never wavered in her love. Helen was Irish Catholic and embodied all the best from that amazing combination.
We are especially grateful for the love and care provided by Angela Szebrak, Beverly Kidwell, Daneshia, and the Leuciuc family of L & L Sweet Home, Farragut, TN. To honor Helen, please buy some flowers, pet a dog, smile at a stranger, look at the clouds, smell the rain, and every day tell the people you love that you love them.
The family plans a private interment at the Veteran's Cemetery later. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley(this is a NO KILL shelter)P.O. Box 51723, Knoxville, TN 37950 or UT College of Veterinary Medicine, Advancement Office, 2407 River Drive, A301P, Knoxville, TN 37996-4550(https://vetmed.tennessee.edu/give/). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020