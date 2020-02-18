|
Helen Headrick Long Winegar
Sweetwater - Helen Headrick Long Winegar of Sweetwater, TN passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17th, 2020. She was born on April 16th, 1927 in Fremont, VA. She was a long-time resident of Rockwood, TN and has been a residence of Sweetwater since 2009.
Helen worked at the Oakridge Nuclear Y-12 plant for 43 years. She was an active member of Eastern Star for over 50 years and most recently a member of the Sweetwater Post 106 American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Winegar of Kingsport, TN. Her parents, Bill and Ethel Headrick, along with her brothers Billy Headrick and George Headrick.
She is survived by her sister, Patty Fugate; stepdaughter Diane Tomlinson; nieces Billie Roberts (Tommy), Kim Grantham (Mark); nephews James McClellan, Bill McClellan (Susan) along with many great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday February 21st, 2020 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater, with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Dr. Lon Shoopman officiating.
Interment service will be on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Bethel Cemetery, Townsend, TN. Bernard Myers officiating. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
