Helen Cooke
Helen Hoff Cooke

Helen Hoff Cooke

Helen Hoff Cooke Obituary
Helen Hoff Cooke

Knoxville - Helen Hoff Cooke of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She beat the odds and lived 15 years post diagnosis. We believe it was her courageous personality that helped her fight this tremendous battle. Helen was a professional home economist in her early career and later a high school home economics teacher. She supported the greater Knoxville community as the founder and leader of the Volunteer Clowns of Tellico Village, an organization that entertained at assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and Children's Hospital. Helen also founded the Nutbucket Band that performed in similar facilities. Helen is survived by her husband and life companion of 57 years Rupert Cooke; daughter Hope Reneau and son-in-law David Reneau; daughter Lesli Potter; and grandchildren Jake Evans, Shane Evans, Keira Reneau, Kylie Reneau, Brandon Potter, and Ryan Potter. At Helen's request, she is to be cremated and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her in her name to Ovarian.org, an organization that educates women on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
