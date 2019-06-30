|
|
Helen "Sis" Howard
Knoxville - Helen B. (Sis) Howard, age 79, of Knoxville passed away Saturday evening, June 22, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Sis attended Bearden Grammar and High Schools and graduated with the class of 1957. She attended the University of Tennessee and graduated in 1961 with a BS degree in education. She worked as a teacher for Knox County Schools and later was employed by the University of Tennessee as a secretary in the School of Social Work. After the birth of her son, she became a full-time housewife. She was an active member of the Knoxville Symphony League and served as Treasurer for several years. She also served for six years as the manger of the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra. Along with her husband of 59 years, Tom F. Howard, she was a fifty four year member of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA). In later years, she served as a proofreader for the ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE, a bi-monthly publication presented by the AACA. She enjoyed traveling the county in their motorhome attending antique automobile meets and tours. She also loved to visit and camp National and State Parks as they traveled. Over a period of many years, she visited all 48 contiguous United States, many several times. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Alva Brownlee and Maude Louise Brownlee and brother, William (Al) Brownlee. In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by son, Thomas (Tom) Howard Jr; grandchildren, Thomas Howard III, James (Tucker) Howard and Katherine (Kate) Howard. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, July 9 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a reception immediately following. The family will be available one hour prior to the service for visitation. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Sis's name to the Antique Automobile Club of America Library and Research Center, 501 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019