Knoxville - Roach, Helen Irene Knott, 93 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was a longtime member of St. Paul East United Methodist Church. A 1944 graduate of Carter High School, Helen remained active in the Sunnyview community her whole life. Among her many activities, she enjoyed substitute teaching and working as an usherette at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and the Tennessee Theatre for many years. Helen was preceded in death by husband, Kyle Roach; parents, Floyd and Bertha Knott; sisters, Evelyn Sherrod and Billie Clift. She is survived by children, Steve (Sandra) Roach, Susan (J.D.) Rutledge, Stacey (Sheila) Roach; grandchildren, Shelley Roach, Tim (Holly) Roach, Zack (Amanda) Roach, John David (Lauren) Rutledge, Kylee (Trey) Reeves, Andrew Rutledge, Billy Kyle Roach, Ryan Roach; great grandchildren, Baylee Roach, Teagan Roach, Millie Roach, Ella Grace Roach, Kennedy Rutledge; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Beulah Jones for the wonderful care she provided. Friends and family are welcome to come at their convenience Friday, May 1st between 4-8pm at Berry Highland Memorial on Kingston Pike to pay their respects. Family will have a Private Graveside at Berry Highland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Paul East UMC, 6500 Faith Lane, Knoxville, TN 37924.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020