Helen Jean Stroud Smith
Knoxville - Helen Jean Stroud Smith passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, at Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet, TN. Helen was a lifelong resident of Knoxville until she moved to Lebanon in 2015. She is survived by daughters Jackie Andersen (Tricia), of Brownwood, TX, Jan Young, of Fort Myers, FL, and Jill Trapp (Wayne), of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Joshua Penery (Cynthia), Jodi Young (Austin), Jay Underwood (Marilyn), Joel Underwood; great-grandchildren, Hayden Underwood, Jaxson, Jayden and Josiah Penery; sister, Barbara Mustain (Bob); proud aunt to Sherri Goodman (Brian) and Chuck Grubb (Jane Anne); special friend and caregiver Julie Christian. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jim Stroud in 2002. She was blessed to have found love a second time with Charles Smith who passed in 2016. It was her honor to be a second Mom to Donna Ritter (Mike) and grandmother to Christopher, Trevor, and Michael (Skye) Ritter. Helen received many flowers while she was here in the form of love from her cherished friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
