Helen Jeanette Long
Knoxville, TN
Helen Jeanette Long - age 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Rev. James and Jeanette Long pastored the Maynardville Assembly of God church for over 25 years. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. James Long;
parents, Harrison and Dora Ayres; and brother, Jimmy Ayres. Survived by son, Larry Long and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Joshua Long and wife Sarah; great grandchildren, Caroline and Benjamin Long; brothers, Tommy Ayres, Billy Ayres and wife Kathy; and sister, Sandra Stump and husband Allen. The family will receive friends
4:00-6:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Saturday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019