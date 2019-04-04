Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jeanette Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Jeanette Long Obituary
Helen Jeanette Long

Knoxville, TN

Helen Jeanette Long - age 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Rev. James and Jeanette Long pastored the Maynardville Assembly of God church for over 25 years. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. James Long;

parents, Harrison and Dora Ayres; and brother, Jimmy Ayres. Survived by son, Larry Long and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Joshua Long and wife Sarah; great grandchildren, Caroline and Benjamin Long; brothers, Tommy Ayres, Billy Ayres and wife Kathy; and sister, Sandra Stump and husband Allen. The family will receive friends

4:00-6:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Saturday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now