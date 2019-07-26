Services
Helen Lee Reedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lee Reedy

Helen Lee Reedy Obituary
Helen Lee Reedy

Madisonville - REEDY, HELEN LEE, age 87, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Madisonville Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Flora Reedy; brother-in-law, Ed Gale; sister-in-law, Marie Reedy. Survivors: sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce Reedy, of Madisonville, Ellen and Jim Conley, of Troy, VA, Frances Gale, of Portsmouth, VA. Brother, Floyd Reedy, of Madisonville; Nieces, Rebecca Morrow, of Cleveland, Sharon Ramsey, of Nashville, Karen Warr, of Memphis, Amanda Monahan, of Portsmouth, VA; Nephews, Allen Reedy, of Madisonville, James Reedy, of Memphis, Frank Conley, John Conley of Charlottesville, VA, David Conley, of Russell, KY; Numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Arrangements are pending. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019
