|
|
Helen Lucille Lawrence
Knoxville - Helen Lucille Lawrence, age 59, of Knoxville, born and raised in Vincennes, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was a loving and caring wife and mother, and always ready to help anyone in need. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Clarence Wright. Survived by husband of 42 years, Billy E. Lawrence, Jr.; daughter, Melinda J. Lawrence; sons, Billy E. Lawrence III, and Anthony James Lawrence and his wife Gemma Lauren Lawrence; sister, Janet McKullop; brothers, Robert Wright and Thomas Wright. The family will receive friends from 11 am - 12 pm Monday. The funeral service will be 12 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive., Knoxville, TN 37918. Majors Tim and Kathy Wilson will officiate. The interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020