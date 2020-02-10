|
|
Helen M. Armstrong
Knoxville - Helen M. Armstrong, 88, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Helen was a loving mother and sister. She graduated from Rule High School, Class of 1950, she enjoyed roller skating and playing tennis in which, she won many championships. Her major accomplishments were modeling in Nashville, and starring in a documentary of the Hippa Drome Skating Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The documentary was aired on TV, in which she performed with grace and poise. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Lee and Ida Mae Mowey and sister, Bobbie Holt. Survivors include her sister, Mable Satterfield, children, Terry Lee and Betsey Armstrong, Robin and Dwayne Hirsh, Shannon and Robert Fry, grandchildren and spouses, Lee Ryan and Hope Armstrong, Mark and Kayla Armstrong, Cory and Kayleigh Hirsh, Jade and Mathew Hambley and Skylar Hopt, and great-grandchildren Jayden Goff, Landon Hambley and Dustin Hirsh and Lilly Armstrong, many nieces and nephews and her very best friend, Sandra Arnold, of Franklin TN, and special friends, Rodney and Sara K. McGill. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12-2pm with a Chapel Service at 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. There will be a Graveside Service to follow at 3pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020