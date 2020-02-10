Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Armstrong Obituary
Helen M. Armstrong

Knoxville - Helen M. Armstrong, 88, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Helen was a loving mother and sister. She graduated from Rule High School, Class of 1950, she enjoyed roller skating and playing tennis in which, she won many championships. Her major accomplishments were modeling in Nashville, and starring in a documentary of the Hippa Drome Skating Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The documentary was aired on TV, in which she performed with grace and poise. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Lee and Ida Mae Mowey and sister, Bobbie Holt. Survivors include her sister, Mable Satterfield, children, Terry Lee and Betsey Armstrong, Robin and Dwayne Hirsh, Shannon and Robert Fry, grandchildren and spouses, Lee Ryan and Hope Armstrong, Mark and Kayla Armstrong, Cory and Kayleigh Hirsh, Jade and Mathew Hambley and Skylar Hopt, and great-grandchildren Jayden Goff, Landon Hambley and Dustin Hirsh and Lilly Armstrong, many nieces and nephews and her very best friend, Sandra Arnold, of Franklin TN, and special friends, Rodney and Sara K. McGill. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12-2pm with a Chapel Service at 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. There will be a Graveside Service to follow at 3pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -