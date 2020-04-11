|
|
Helen M. Blair
Knoxville - Helen M. Blair, age 89 of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Helen was born in Winnsboro, South Carolina on February 22,1931. She was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church since 1966. Helen attended Maryville college and transferred to the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in business. She worked as the manager for the business tax and marriage license for Knox County clerk office. She loved watching college football, playing bridge, visiting the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Helen loved being around people and staying socially active. She was the last of the original "Kitchen Angels" at Graystone Presbyterian Church. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, John T. Blair Jr.; parents, Wardlaw and Irene McCants of Winnsboro, SC and brother, Glenn McCants Sr. She is survived by her son, Mike Blair (Leslie); daughters, Jeanette Blair Sain (Tim), Laura Blair West; grandchildren, Lauren Blair Click (Jason), Michele Blair Barajas (Micah), Ryan West, Brandon West, Logan West and Gabe Smelcer; great-grandchild, Skyla Click.
Graveside service will be private; however, the family welcomes friends to visit Berry Facebook page to view the service live stream on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 S. Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020