Helen M. Harris Burrell

Helen M. Harris Burrell Obituary
Helen M. Harris Burrell

Knoxville, TN

Helen M. Harris Burrell, 87 of Knoxville, passed away on March 17, 2019 following a short illness. She was a member of Redemption Harvest Church of Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dotha Hughes and Eunice Hughes; first husband Verlon Lionel Harris; second husband Max E. Burrell; as well as all her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son David Harris (Sharon), grandson Timothy Harris (Christy) and two great-grandsons Nolan and Luke Harris, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Susan Clevenger (Roger) who spent many hours helping care for Mother.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20th from 5:00-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow, Rev. Jody Darden officiating. Family and Friends will gather at Glenwood Cemetery in Ft. Payne, Alabama on Thursday, March 21st at 2:15pm for a 2:30pm graveside service, David Blevins officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
