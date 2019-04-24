Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Helen Maples Foust

Helen Maples Foust, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away on April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie C. and Dorothy E. Maples. Helen is survived and will be greatly missed by her sons, Steven R. Tallent and Charles A. Monroe; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25th from 5:00-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Friends and family will gather at Joppa Cemetery on Friday, April 26th at 9:45am for a 10:00am interment, Rev. Donald Daniels officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
