Knoxville - Rita Dietz, 83, passed away at Parkwest Hospital on July 29, 2020 after a brief illness. The daughter of Alvin and Dorothy Record, Rita was born in Lynchburg, VA on February 3, 1937, graduated from Stratford Hall in Danville, VA, and attended William and Mary College.



Rita loved music, played the pipe organ and was a member of the Knoxville Choral Society for more than 20 years. She also loved animals and enjoyed raising, breeding, and riding Arabian horses. Her home was a hub for children from all over the neighborhood to learn how to care for and ride the horses. A member of the East TN Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, docent at the Knoxville Zoo, and licensed rehabilitator, she earned the name "Racoon Rita," because of her passion for rehabilitating baby racoons as well as animals of all types including squirrels, opossums, ground hogs, and skunks.



Rita also enjoyed square dancing, growing succulent plants, and playing bridge at the senior center.



Rita is survived by two sons, Thomas Dietz (Elisa White) and Stephen Dietz (Kina Mallard); grandchildren Bradley Dietz, (Mallory Dietz), Kristin Nelson (Jeffery Nelson) and Rebecca Dietz; great-grandchildren Adaline, Maverick, and Ellie Grace.



The family welcomes friends to stop by her home between 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 15th, to visit and share memories of Rita's life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Tennessee Wildlife Rehabilitation Council or University of Tennessee Veterinary School.









