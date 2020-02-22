|
Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton
Maryville - Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton age 90, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Carson Norton; infant son, Steven; mother and father, Della & Walter Wayman; brothers, Gene Wayman and Bob Wayman. Survivors include sons, Jeff, Lynn & wife Sharon, Terry & wife Debra, Mike & wife Kathy; daughter, Wendy and husband Mike Anderson; grandkids, Robby, Doug, Allison, Michael & wife Sandy, Chris & wife Natasha, Renea & husband Harvey, Drew & wife Kayla, Blake & wife Taylor, and Cory; several great-grandkids; sisters, Emma Wade and Brenda Rector; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Drew Anderson officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020