Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton Obituary
Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton

Maryville - Helen Marie (Wayman) Norton age 90, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Carson Norton; infant son, Steven; mother and father, Della & Walter Wayman; brothers, Gene Wayman and Bob Wayman. Survivors include sons, Jeff, Lynn & wife Sharon, Terry & wife Debra, Mike & wife Kathy; daughter, Wendy and husband Mike Anderson; grandkids, Robby, Doug, Allison, Michael & wife Sandy, Chris & wife Natasha, Renea & husband Harvey, Drew & wife Kayla, Blake & wife Taylor, and Cory; several great-grandkids; sisters, Emma Wade and Brenda Rector; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Drew Anderson officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -