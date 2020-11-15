1/
Helen Mills
Helen Mills

Blaine - Age 76 passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith as well as a loving homemaker. She was preceded in death by both Parents, all Brothers and Sisters, one Granddaughter (Megan Faulkner), and two Sons-in-Law. She is survived by her husband of 58 years David Mills; Children, Pam Chesney, Teresa (Greg) McCann, Penny (Scott) Foust, David (Angi) Mills; Grandchildren, Allison Wilson, Josh Wilson, Nick McCann, Shawn (Roseann) McCann, Brittany Faulkner, Brandon (Kylie) Mills, and Kalee Mills; Great-Grandchildren, Karlei, Emma, Kahne, Kahlan, Jordan, Anastasia, Sophia, Carter, and Levi. She is survived as well by her lifelong best friend, Shirley Mitchell, who was like a sister to her. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17th from 5:00-7:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 12:45PM on Wednesday, November 18th for a 1:00PM graveside service at Indian Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
