Helen MurdockHelen Murdock departed this life July 14, 2020 at the NHC Fort Sanders facility. Helen was born in Knoxville, TN January 19, 1925 to Dennis and Aserlene Ellis.A graduate of Austin High school, class of 1943. She enjoyed her time with her teachers, as well as her classmates, some whom she remained very best friends with forever. She attended Henderson Business College in Memphis, TN.She was united in marriage to the late Charles Murdock in Detroit, Michigan in 1964, where they enjoyed their lives together until he passed in 1986.Helen was employed at 'The Detroit Institute of Arts. She was an active member in the church, working wherever she was needed to help the church grow. She was a faithful member of Renaissance Baptist church while living in Detroit. She also attended and supported both Ebenezer and Mt. Olive church, while in Knoxville. She returned to Knoxville in 2005 to enjoy her retirement with her brother, "Sonny" and his wife.She spent many evenings greeting people and answering the phone, as she assisted as a secretary at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.Helen was a kind and gentle woman who never met a stranger and had nothing but love for everyone. She will be forever missed as she will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all that knew her.Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Murdock; parents, Dennis and Aserlene Ellis; brother, Delbert "Sonny" Ellis, and sister, Josie (Brown) Atkins.She leaves to cherish her memories, sister- in -law, Hannah Ellis; step son, Robert Murdock Sr., a host of cousins to include, devoted cousin/niece, Dee Dee (Terry) Gist, Natalie (James) Crippen, Yolanda (Rick) Wilson, Brian Casby, Billy Montgomery, Patricia (Bobby) Scott, Shirley (George) Hall, Daisy Gunn, and a host of other relatives and friends to include her church families, and her family at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.Open visitation, 10:00- 8:00 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. Jesse L. Williams, Officiating.Interment Highland Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY