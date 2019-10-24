|
|
Helen Nichols
Knoxville - Helen Marie Nichols, age 82, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Marie was retired from Kmart on Clinton Highway. She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Nichols; grandson, Trevor Nichols; parents, Ernest Green and Leona Loveday Gibson; brother, Eddie Loveday; sister, Joyce Thomas.
Marie is survived by her husband of 65 years, James V. Nichols; daughters, Judy Lane, Pam (Shawn) Bracken, Jamea Gambrell, Vickie (Scott) Greene, Beth (Chris) Powell; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; sister and brother-in-laws, Doris and Jerry Price, Fred Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jeremy Bumgardner officiating.
Interment will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Serving as pall bearers will be Nicholas Blair, Zane Blair, James Barnes Jr., James Barnes Sr., Chris Powell and Shawn Bracken.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019