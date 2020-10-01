Helen Nora Beachy
Knoxville - Helen Nora Beachy (81) peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City, N.J., she was a daughter of James and Theresa Regan. She was the wife of Donald Karl Beachy with whom she just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
A graduate of Holy Spirit High School, she then modeled in Atlantic City until her marriage to Don and their move to California to start a family. She was a voracious reader and a gifted writer. She enjoyed travel, exploring and learning. She had a deep love for dogs and took care of her pets like beloved children. However, above all else in her life was her deep love and commitment to her children. Helen stated that her children were her true purpose in life. She raised them with a selflessness that is rare to find. She provided unconditional love and attention which instilled love, hope and happiness in each of their hearts. Her children and grandchildren will forever strive to uphold her legacy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son Matthew Karl Beachy and his wife Ann and two children Gabriel (14) and Allyssa (9); son Joseph Brenden Beachy and his wife Christina and son Brenden (2); daughter Anngelle Helene Larmee and her husband Talmon and daughters Autumn (16) and Tessa (14). She is also survived by her brother Jim Regan and wife Diane and her sister Mary Sofield and her husband Bill. Her precious dog Moxie will miss her dearly.
The family will spread her ashes in the ocean at Morro Bay, California where they spent so much wonderful time together.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Williams Animal Center 3201 Division St. Knoxville, TN. 37919. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com
, 865-738-0244