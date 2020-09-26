1/1
Helen Patricia Wilson
Helen Patricia Wilson

Dandridge - Helen Patricia Wilson, 80 of Dandridge, TN passed away on Friday, September 25, after a lengthy battle with cancer and heart disease. Helen was one of 8 children of the late Francis Michael Hart and Helen Townsend Hart. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 12, 1940. She is proceeded in death by brothers, Francis Hart, Michael Hart, Joseph Hart, and sister, Betty Anne Aquilante and survived by brothers, Kevin Hart of Villas, NJ, Richard Hart of Columbia, PA and sister, Coleen Richie of North Cape May, NJ. A graduate of Collegeville Trippe High School, she married the late Richard Curran on April 1959 and had 4 children, Richard Curran of McMinnville, TN, Shawn Curran of Navarre, FL, Danielle Kirkland of Colorado and a daughter, Colleen Haddock of Fairplay, CO who died in 2018. Helen had 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and was widowed in January 1989. She is survived by her husband Richard H. Wilson who she married in 2000 in Florida. They enjoyed 20 years of happiness together. A fearless and feisty lady, she and Richard loved to travel, camp and RV'd throughout most of North America. Their favorite spots were on the Oregon Coast and Prince Edward Island, Canada. They also toured Europe, the Caribbean Islands and made several trips to Ireland and England.

A religious woman, she loved to read the Bible and different health tips. She is surely in heaven. Helen and Richard moved to Eastern Tennessee in 2005 and loved the Smokies where they have made many lasting friends. She was a proud and good mother, wife and friend. She will be missed by many. Her wish was to be cremated, so at this time there will be no services but a "Celebration of Her Life" will be held at a later date.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
