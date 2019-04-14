|
|
Helen Phillips Tucker
Clinton, TN
Helen Phillips Tucker, age 72 of the Dutch Valley Community, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.
Helen was born in Devonia, TN on May 31, 1946. She was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church and worked as a homemaker, taking care of her family. Helen was a bargain shopper who loved to use coupons. Although she enjoyed to garden and plant flowers, time spent with her grandchildren is what she treasured the most.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlie and Lucy Phillips; husband, Joseph L. Tucker; son, Timothy Phillips; brothers, Earl, Burl, and Arvil Phillips; sister-in-law, Betty Phillips.
Survivors include her children, Michelle White, Kristy Pond Mashburn, and Josh Tucker; brother, Murl Phillips; brother-in-law, Donnie Tucker (Juanita); sister, Pearl Phillips; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Munsey, Mary Bunch (Jim), Bertha Phillips; grandchildren, Jacob (Sierra), Tiffany, Zachary, Jayden, J.C. and Devon; great-grandson, Hunter Ray Pond; many special friends, extended family members, nieces, and nephews. "You left us, but you took a part of our hearts with you."
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.
www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019