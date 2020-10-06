1/1
Helen R. (Bowers) Isabell
Helen R. (Bowers) Isabell

Knoxville - Helen Romayne (Bowers) Isabell, 92, of Knoxville, TN passed away October 6, 2020. Helen was a graduate of Carson-Newman College and was a member of Cumberland Baptist Church. She worked at Fort Sanders Eye Center and Children's Hospital. Helen was an avid Vol fan and published poet. She enjoyed playing tennis and square dancing. Helen was known for her kind loving spirit and her favorite sayings were, "strength for today, just for today" and "there will be a brighter day tomorrow".

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Margaret Bowers and brother, Kenneth Bowers. She is survived by her daughter, Kerry Webb and son, Ken Isabell; brother, Leonard Bowers Jr. (Caroylea); grandchildren, Kelly Helton, Ryan (Shelby) Isabell, Amber Isabell and Eric Isabell; great grandchildren, Kieran Hasting, Antika Isabell, Eliza Griffin, Alba Griffin, and Olivia Isabell.

The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Health and Rehab for the excellent love and care they provided Helen over the years. Special thanks to CNA and family friend, Sherria Hale for going above and beyond to show love to Helen.

Helen's family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 with a Memorial Service immediately following at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
