Helen Ruth BarnesMaynardville - Helen Ruth West Barnes-age 79 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a loving mom and mamaw and friend, but, especially a loving wife. She loved her family with all her heart. She was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Cox; parents, Bill and Bessie West; sister, Mary (Joe) Smith; mother and father-in-law who were like parents to her, Lee and Clovia Barnes.Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Billy Barnes; daughter, Marilyn (Steve) Houser; grandchildren, Ronda Cox (Austin); Traci Graham and Joseph Houser. Great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Graham and Levi Bond which was the light of her life. Son-in-law, Ronnie Cox. Sisters, Betty Vandergriff and Faye Vanbebber. Special niece, Cathy Droegemeier and many other family members and a host of friends. The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Ayers and all the staff of Ft. Sanders CVICU especially Josh and Robert.The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Johnny Smith, Rev. Jerry Lynch officiating with music by Jerry and Pat Lynch. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Birch Cemetery, New Tazewell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Johnny Kitts, David Mynatt, Randall Brooks, Wayne Zachary, Joseph Houser, Steve Houser. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Cox and Austin Bond. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.