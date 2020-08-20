1/1
Helen Ruth Barnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Ruth Barnes

Maynardville - Helen Ruth West Barnes-age 79 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a loving mom and mamaw and friend, but, especially a loving wife. She loved her family with all her heart. She was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Cox; parents, Bill and Bessie West; sister, Mary (Joe) Smith; mother and father-in-law who were like parents to her, Lee and Clovia Barnes.

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Billy Barnes; daughter, Marilyn (Steve) Houser; grandchildren, Ronda Cox (Austin); Traci Graham and Joseph Houser. Great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Graham and Levi Bond which was the light of her life. Son-in-law, Ronnie Cox. Sisters, Betty Vandergriff and Faye Vanbebber. Special niece, Cathy Droegemeier and many other family members and a host of friends. The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Ayers and all the staff of Ft. Sanders CVICU especially Josh and Robert.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Johnny Smith, Rev. Jerry Lynch officiating with music by Jerry and Pat Lynch. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Birch Cemetery, New Tazewell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Johnny Kitts, David Mynatt, Randall Brooks, Wayne Zachary, Joseph Houser, Steve Houser. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Cox and Austin Bond. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
11:00 AM
Birch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved