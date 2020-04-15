Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:45 AM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Resources
Helen Ruth Davidson
Helen Ruth Davidson

Norris - Helen Ruth Davidson- age 89 of Norris, passed away, April 14, 2020 at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Old Rugged Cross Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, L. C. Davidson; parents, Elmer and Flossie Richardson; four brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, Roger Bumgardner. Helen is survived by children, Carolyn Bumgardner, Denny Davidson, Freddie (Lisa) Davidson, Teresa (Terry) Flatford, Penny (Floyd) Wallace and Twila Ward; grandchildren, Candace, Erica, Lori, Tera Chasity, Michael, Tesha, Dustin and Christopher; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a very special thank you to Carrie, her caregiver and Norris Rehab for the care of their mother.

Friends can call at their convenience, Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. A private family service will follow with the Reverend Kyle Shell officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Helen Ruth Davidson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
