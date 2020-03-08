Services
Seymour - Helen Satterfield Parks, age 92, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years George W. Parks,Jr; parents Roy and Lucy Satterfield, sisters, Mae Berry and Julia Shultz; brother, Roy M. Satterfield. Survived by daughters, Ginger Scott and Jill Parks, grandson Tyler Scott, special niece, Sheila Dunson (Joe), great nephew, Chad Benton, great niece, Whitney Dunson, sister Virginia Allen. Helen and her husband loved to travel, and she was a lover of birds and her mountain view. A private family service is planned with Rev. Robert Branch officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
