Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ellejoy Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Shelby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Shelby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Shelby Obituary
Helen Shelby

Knoxville - Helen Imogene Shelby, age 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Shelby; mother and father, Emily Manis Hurst and Albert Melvin Hurst; sisters, Sarah Ann Graves Hurst, Bessie Mae Graves, and Gladys Marie Hurst Kidd; brothers, Charles Hurst and Joseph David Hurst; and brothers-in-law, Homer Hurst, Charles Thurman Kidd, and Elbert Monterey Shelby. Her survivors include: daughters, Brenda Shelby, Kathy Chambers and husband David; grandson, Thomas Jay Chambers and wife Sheena; granddaughters, Emily Marie Shelby, Heather Barger and fiancé Josh Flynn; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rauhuff Holbert; sister, Mary Magdalene Hurst Shelby; special nephew, Melvin Daniel Shelby; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside services and interment 11 AM Tuesday at Ellejoy Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -