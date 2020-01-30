|
|
Helen Shelby
Knoxville - Helen Imogene Shelby, age 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Shelby; mother and father, Emily Manis Hurst and Albert Melvin Hurst; sisters, Sarah Ann Graves Hurst, Bessie Mae Graves, and Gladys Marie Hurst Kidd; brothers, Charles Hurst and Joseph David Hurst; and brothers-in-law, Homer Hurst, Charles Thurman Kidd, and Elbert Monterey Shelby. Her survivors include: daughters, Brenda Shelby, Kathy Chambers and husband David; grandson, Thomas Jay Chambers and wife Sheena; granddaughters, Emily Marie Shelby, Heather Barger and fiancé Josh Flynn; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rauhuff Holbert; sister, Mary Magdalene Hurst Shelby; special nephew, Melvin Daniel Shelby; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside services and interment 11 AM Tuesday at Ellejoy Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020