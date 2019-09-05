Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Alice Bell Baptist Church
3305 Alice Bell Road
Knoxville, TN
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Alice Bell Baptist Church
3305 Alice Bell Road
Knoxville, TN
Resources
Helen Steele
Helen Steele

Helen Steele


1927 - 2019
Helen Steele Obituary
Helen Steele

Knoxville - Helen Marie (Hansard) Steele, born July 7, 1927, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church and Arema Chapter Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Clarence Everette Steele, Jr., parents Prior Christian Hansard & Sarah Edna Byrd Hansard, brothers; Prior Hansard Jr., William M. Hansard and Henry Eugene Hansard, sisters; Ruth Cox, Trula Hansard and Zella Mae Hansard, and granddaughter Grace Katherine Montgomery.

Survived by her devoted family - Daughters: Teresa (Terri) Steele, Angela Montgomery (husband Tim), Grandchildren: Sara Lewis of Fort Campbell, KY (husband Danny); Jason Crigger of Camp Shelby, MS (wife Amanda); and Martha Anderson of Knoxville (husband Derek). Great grandchildren: Kinleigh Lewis, Taytum Lewis, Jacob Anderson, Skye Crigger, and Serenity Crigger, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 4:00pm-6:00pm with services immediately following at Alice Bell Baptist Church, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917. Services officiated by Pastor Richard Spencer and arrangements provided by Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.

We would like to thank the many people who have been beside us and lifted us in prayer during this difficult time. We would also like to thank her extended family, the staff at Morning Pointe, The Lantern in Lenoir City and Amedisys Hospice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
