Helen Stevens
Lenoir City - Helen R. Stevens - age 89 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born November 11, 1930 in Due, GA to Clarence and Julia Dotson Ward.
Helen was a long time member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. She exemplified the fruit of the spirit, Gal. 5:22-23 " Love, Joy, Peace, Long Suffering, Goodness, Faith, Meekness, and Temperance". Helen left behind a legacy of faith, unconditional love, and demonstrated empathy and compassion for others that drew everyone to her. Her joy for life and sense of humor were contagious. She was the foundation of a loving family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Helen cast her light on everyone she met, changing lives for the better. Her light will shine forever
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Stevens; sons, Donnie Johnson and Gordon Stevens; daughter, Sue Doan; siblings: William Ward, Jack Ward, Herbert Ward, Freddy Ward, and Katherine Lankford.
Survivors include her sons: Rev. Robert Johnson and wife, Linda of Richmond, IN; Tony Stevens and wife, Jan of New Carlisle, OH; Rev. Darrell Stevens and wife, Stella of Lenoir City; daughters, Rev. Mary Ann Campbell and husband, Randy of Lenoir City, TN; Teresa King and husband, Terry of Loudon, TN; 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Violet Arden and brother, Clarence Ward both of Loudon, TN.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to granddaughters: Caitlyn Campbell, Sarah Stevens Redmond, Tessa King and Becky McConkey, and daughter-in-law, Stella Stevens for their daily love and care for mom during her battle with Alzheimer's.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com