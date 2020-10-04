1/1
Helen Stevens
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Stevens

Lenoir City - Helen R. Stevens - age 89 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born November 11, 1930 in Due, GA to Clarence and Julia Dotson Ward.

Helen was a long time member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. She exemplified the fruit of the spirit, Gal. 5:22-23 " Love, Joy, Peace, Long Suffering, Goodness, Faith, Meekness, and Temperance". Helen left behind a legacy of faith, unconditional love, and demonstrated empathy and compassion for others that drew everyone to her. Her joy for life and sense of humor were contagious. She was the foundation of a loving family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Helen cast her light on everyone she met, changing lives for the better. Her light will shine forever

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Stevens; sons, Donnie Johnson and Gordon Stevens; daughter, Sue Doan; siblings: William Ward, Jack Ward, Herbert Ward, Freddy Ward, and Katherine Lankford.

Survivors include her sons: Rev. Robert Johnson and wife, Linda of Richmond, IN; Tony Stevens and wife, Jan of New Carlisle, OH; Rev. Darrell Stevens and wife, Stella of Lenoir City; daughters, Rev. Mary Ann Campbell and husband, Randy of Lenoir City, TN; Teresa King and husband, Terry of Loudon, TN; 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Violet Arden and brother, Clarence Ward both of Loudon, TN.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to granddaughters: Caitlyn Campbell, Sarah Stevens Redmond, Tessa King and Becky McConkey, and daughter-in-law, Stella Stevens for their daily love and care for mom during her battle with Alzheimer's.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved