|
|
Helen Sue Eubanks
Knoxville - Helen Sue Eubanks, age 81, of Knoxville, went to join her husband of 57 years, Charles Edward Eubanks (Doodlebug) and sons, Joseph Edward Eubanks and Mark Dewayne Eubanks in heaven on April 10 at the age of 81.
Sue is survived by her children, Brenda Freudenburg, Nancy Warner, Cathy Mendenhall, Rhonda Rauton and Melissa Minge; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mommy we will miss you and love you very much.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020