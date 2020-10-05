1/1
Helen Vander Horst Keese
Helen Vander Horst Keese

Helen Vander Horst Keese, b. 8/15/1941, d. 10/2/2020. Helen was one of the most consistently positive people on earth, always with a sunny disposition.

Her body gave up on her before she was ready to give up on it, yet she never lost her cheerful attitude—even when her sometimes cantankerous husband gave her cause to do otherwise.

She and Peter were married for 57 years and they continued the adventure of learning to live together happily right to the last.

A friend said of her, 'Helen was a talented water-color artist with an equally colorful personality. She had gift for hospitality and friendship. She was unfailing in her support - for everyone she loved - but most particularly, for Peter'. Others note how she could light up a room with her smile, and how she made others around her feel genuinely welcomed and appreciated. We had moved into a retirement community a year ago; she loved being here, and her radiant, welcoming self shone through and was her wonderful gift to this community in Brentwood, TN.

She was a true artist in every fiber of her being; she saw beauty everywhere and captured it in her truly fine watercolors. And she noticed and complimented others on their clothing and jewelry—she paid attention.

She and Peter produced 1) William (Bill), married to Theresa; they have six children: Avery Keese (married to Alex) and Ellis Keese (both children with first wife, Charlin) and Patrick, Emma, Molly and Caroline with Theresa; and 2) Katherine (Kate) who has two daughters, Alexandra (Alex) and Ella.

Her brother, John, and sister, Ella, died before Helen. Her youngest brother, Allston and his wife, Dana, and their three children, Stephen (Terri), Whitney (Andy) and Taylor survive her.

Her body will be cremated and her ashes held until such time as a proper celebratory memorial and burial service can be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ashwood, near Columbia, TN.

Instead of flowers, she would appreciate your donations to any charitable work you particularly support.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
