|
|
Helen Vandercook Thomasson
Sweetwater, TN
Helen Vandercook Thomasson, of Sweetwater, born April 12, 1935, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Mrs. Thomasson was a loving: wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Sweetwater, where she
oversaw the hospitality of the church and participated and assisted in other church out reaches. Mrs. Thomasson participated in the Emmaus Walk. Also assisted with the Meals on Wheels of Monroe County. Preceded in death by her
mother: Bethel Dixon Vandercook and father: Simon Mark Vandercook, grandson: Adam Mark Thomasson, and brother: Jack D. Vandercook, Survivors include her husband of 64 years: James Morton Thomasson Jr., of Sweetwater, sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen Mark and Amy Thomasson, of Sweetwater, Michael Glenn and Lisa Thomasson, of Cleveland, grandchildren: Jessica Michelle (Aaron) Price, Katlyn Nicole (Cory) Lawson, Rachel Elizabeth Thomasson, Abigail Grace (Carter) Music, brother and
sister-in-law: Jerry Wallace and Joanne Vandercook, of Cross Plains, sisters: Jean Taylor, of Nashville, Glenda Mays, of Goodlettsville, sister-in-law: Jane Vandercook, of Hendersonville, several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Wood Presbyterian Home and
members of the Amedisys Hospice group for the love and care shown to Helen and the family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Sweetwater from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. followed by a
celebration of life and memorial service at 6:30 P.M. with Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Sweetwater memorial fund. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019