Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Southwestern Baptist Church
1112 Cherokee Rd
Johnson City, TN
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
Southwestern Baptist Church
1112 Cherokee Rd
Johnson City, TN
Helen W. Rose Obituary
Helen W. Rose

Johnson City - Helen W. Rose, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at home on March 4, 2020 surrounded by her children after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Helen was born in Knoxville, TN to the late James Otto and Katherine Bales Williams. She graduated from South High School 1960.

Helen was of the Baptist faith and she was a member of Southwestern Baptist Church in Johnson City. She was also a member of Rainbows and Eastern Star.

Helen worked for Brunswick National Lanes in Augusta, GA for 18 years. She also worked for bowling centers in Charleston, WV; Gainesville, FL; and Chattanooga, TN before settling back in Johnson City. Her most favorite thing to do was bowl, which she enjoyed for over 45 years. She was a big fan of NASCAR and she was an avid TN Vol fan and a "gator hater." Most of all, Helen loved spending time with her family; her most prized possession, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Rose.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Jones and wife, Jane and Lisa Hodge and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Haley, Laken, and Joe Jones; brothers, Jim Williams and wife, Donna and Hazen Williams and wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Terri Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen's family will receive friends from 1:00-3:30 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Southwestern Baptist Church (1112 Cherokee Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604). A memorial service will immediately follow, beginning at 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the (https://www.can cer.org/involved/donate.html) or a .

Her family would like to thank all of her caregivers at the Regional Cancer Center, and a special thanks to Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar and William J. Aderhold, PA for her excellent care.

Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Rose family. (423) 282-1521.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
