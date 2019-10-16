Services
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-5556
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
First Baptist Church Seymour
11621 Chapman Hwy
Seymour, TN
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:15 PM
Boyds Creek Cemetery
1262 Jim Fain Rd
Sevierville, TN
Resources
Helen W. Smith


1929 - 2019
Helen W. Smith Obituary
Helen W. Smith

Seymour - Helen W. Smith, 89, of Seymour, TN, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, surrounded by those she loved

Ms. Helen was born December 31, 1929, in Sevier County, TN, to John and Cora Widner. She was a homemaker and devoted mother, raising two wonderful children. She was of the Baptist Faith, and though she is celebrating with her family and friends gone before her, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends

She is preceded in death by parents, John and Cora Widner; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Ransom and Reba Widner, Clifford and Louise Widner, Edward and Rae Widner, and Joe and Lily Widner; Sisters and Brothers-in-law, Ella and Bill Franklin, Evelyn and Francis Creswell, and Irene and George DeLozier; Nephew, Jonny Mac Widner; and Former Husband, William M. Smith

Helen is survived by a daughter, Tammy M. Smith; Son and Daughter-in-law, William A. and Jill Smith; Grandson, William "Blake" Smith; Nephews, Jerry Widner and George Creswell; and Nieces, Suzie Ellison and Joette Begue

Receiving of friends will be held Saturday 2:00-3:30 P.M., October 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church Seymour (11621 Chapman Hwy Seymour, TN 37865), Bryan Creswell Officiating

Graveside will be held at Boyds Creek Cemetery (1262 Jim Fain Rd Sevierville, TN 37876) meeting at the cemetery at 4:15 P.M.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Widner, Blake Smith, Bryan and Brent Creswell, and Ray and Buddy Fain

The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to them during the loss of their loved one and send a special "thank you" to the Nurses, and Staff of Little Creek (Knoxville, Tn). They would also like to extend deep appreciation to the staff of Rawlings Funeral Home for their outstanding hospitality and service to the Widner family for the last 90 years.

www.rawlingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
