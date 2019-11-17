|
|
Helen Walden
Knoxville - Helen Walden, age 92, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Joe Walden. She is survived by daughters Pat Braden and her husband Jim of Mascot and Becky Walden of Strawberry Plains; grandchildren Darrell Braden of Mascot and Cheryl May and her husband Rodney of Jefferson City; and great-granddaughter Rachel Covington of Dandridge. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20th from 5:00-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Tommy Muncey. Family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, November 21st at 10:45am for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in her memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019