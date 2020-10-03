Helen Wilson
Strawberry Plains - Helen June Wilson, age 88 of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband, Roy Wilson; parents, Alvin and Trula Mount; great-granddaughter, Ashley Eanes; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Mount. She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Carl) Jones, Linda Skeen; son, David (Diane) Wilson; grandchildren, Lisa Forehand, David Jones, Karen Creel, Jennifer (Roger) Heath, Marty (Angela) Wilson, 10 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren; brother in-law, J.C. Wilson and special friend, Billie Smith. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date. Friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.mccartyevergreen.com
