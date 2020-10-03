1/1
Helen Wilson
Helen Wilson

Strawberry Plains - Helen June Wilson, age 88 of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Roy Wilson; parents, Alvin and Trula Mount; great-granddaughter, Ashley Eanes; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Mount. She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Carl) Jones, Linda Skeen; son, David (Diane) Wilson; grandchildren, Lisa Forehand, David Jones, Karen Creel, Jennifer (Roger) Heath, Marty (Angela) Wilson, 10 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren; brother in-law, J.C. Wilson and special friend, Billie Smith. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date. Friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.mccartyevergreen.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
8656377955
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
